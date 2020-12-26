Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

GLPEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 88,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

