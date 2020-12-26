Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Down 1.3%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. 50,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 140,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

