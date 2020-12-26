Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $183,681.22

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $183,681.22 and $2,805.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gems has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00046855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00316794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00030744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

