Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,150,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 903,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

