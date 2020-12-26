Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.97 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00006127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $338,925.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00042928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00300781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

