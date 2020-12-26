GeoCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $394.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $738,932.24 and approximately $394.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00503441 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,603.33 or 0.99903816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005108 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

