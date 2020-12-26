GHOST (GHOST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. GHOST has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $92,211.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00217146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00635839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00338089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00091761 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.