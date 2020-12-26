Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.31. 122,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $344.90 million, a P/E ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 0.74. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.