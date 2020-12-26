GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $11.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $11.29 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $44.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.09 billion to $44.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $46.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

