Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global Partners by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

