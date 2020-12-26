GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GMS. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GMS stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GMS by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GMS by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

