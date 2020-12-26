GravityCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $447.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $77,298.29 and approximately $447.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00133119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00654377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00160768 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00349789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00095223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058531 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,969,695 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

