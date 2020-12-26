Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,755 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $80,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

TRI opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.