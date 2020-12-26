Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FedEx were worth $57,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $873,607.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $268.82 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.20.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

