Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 97,398 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $69,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.