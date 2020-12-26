Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $62.46 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Cigna worth $62,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Cigna by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,781. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $198.83 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.17.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

