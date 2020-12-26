Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Intuit worth $102,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $4,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

INTU opened at $381.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $383.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

