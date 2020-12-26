Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $85,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 185.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,455,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,612,000 after acquiring an additional 946,157 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 190.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 201,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 232.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 255.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,589 shares of company stock valued at $38,006,762 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of EW opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.