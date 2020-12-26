Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,453 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.31% of McKesson worth $73,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

