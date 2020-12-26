Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Greene County Bancorp worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

GCBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

