Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Greif stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Greif by 22.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.