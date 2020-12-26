Grimm Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $19,428.94 and approximately $318.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.

Grimm Coin Trading

