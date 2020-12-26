Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

