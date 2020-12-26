Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.44.
PAC opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
