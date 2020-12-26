Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.