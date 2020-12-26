GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.14

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 2751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

