HackenAI Hits Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai.

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

