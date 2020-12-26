Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

