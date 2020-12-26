HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Price Up 12.2%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s share price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,872,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 446,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

HCHC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 1,062,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 614,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

