Head-To-Head Review: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) & Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) and Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Hadera Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International 9.09% 18.70% 7.21% Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Hadera Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Hadera Paper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.02 billion 1.23 $85.80 million $3.55 11.35 Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has higher revenue and earnings than Hadera Paper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats Hadera Paper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Hadera Paper

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

