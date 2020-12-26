Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 30,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,084. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $227.41. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

