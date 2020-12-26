Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.