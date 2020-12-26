Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 56.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

