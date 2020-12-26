Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.13 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $620.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

