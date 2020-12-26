HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,297.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,486.11 or 0.99954525 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,892,532 coins and its circulating supply is 259,757,382 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

