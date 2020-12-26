Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $25,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HT stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

