Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 412,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 200,425 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after buying an additional 212,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $106.89 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

