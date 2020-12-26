HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) PT Raised to $37.00

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HMSY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 18,445.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 782,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after acquiring an additional 778,196 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 814,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 239,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

