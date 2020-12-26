home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:H24 opened at €18.63 ($21.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.48. home24 SE has a 1-year low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of €20.88 ($24.56).

About home24 SE (H24.F)

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

