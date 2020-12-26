Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti raised their price target on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 552.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 39.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

