Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hope Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77% BancFirst 21.31% 9.72% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hope Bancorp and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.86%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 1.81 $171.04 million $1.35 7.99 BancFirst $473.89 million 4.01 $134.88 million $4.12 14.11

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hope Bancorp pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

BancFirst beats Hope Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; Internet banking and bill-pay services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, Hope Bancorp, Inc. operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.