Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.