hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.49. hopTo shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,336 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.33.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 88.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

