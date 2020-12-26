Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBNC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.55 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $682.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

