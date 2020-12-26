Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

HGEN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Humanigen from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

