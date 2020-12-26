HUNT Hits Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $352,969.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00641550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00158142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00343244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00093569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00057687 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

