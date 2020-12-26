HUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $161.39 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $161.39 million and $52.74 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HUSD

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 161,538,933 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

