Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Cap of $356,382.10

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Hush has a total market cap of $356,382.10 and $25,859.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00250332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00032177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00045531 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000764 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

