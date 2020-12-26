Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,056.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $103,056.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, HADAX, OKEx and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00285654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, HADAX, Bgogo, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

