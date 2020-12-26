I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.84.

IMAB stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

