Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBDRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 22,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

